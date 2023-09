MPD officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Lamar Ave. near Hugenot St. just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a crash Thursday near the Bethel Grove area that sent to people to the hospital.

MPD officers responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Lamar Ave. near Hugenot St. just after 12 p.m. Sept. 28, 2023.

Investigators have not said how the crash happened, but two people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.