Two injured in crash along I-240 east near Walnut Grove

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical.
Credit: TDOT

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people were injured in a crash along the interstate Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD officers responded to the scene along I-240 East and Walnut Grove about 9 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023. They said two vehicles were involved.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash. 

TDOT said the eastbound left hand lane and left shoulder remained blocked as of 11 a.m.

