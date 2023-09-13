Two injured in crash along I-240 east near Walnut Grove

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Two people were injured in a crash along the interstate Wednesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

MPD officers responded to the scene along I-240 East and Walnut Grove about 9 a.m. Sept. 13, 2023. They said two vehicles were involved.

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a woman was taken to Baptist East in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash.

TDOT said the eastbound left hand lane and left shoulder remained blocked as of 11 a.m.