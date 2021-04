Officers say two suspects fled the scene in a black compact SUV headed westbound on Levi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting in the Westwood area Saturday afternoon.

According to MPD, the shooting at 2:40 p.m.in the 500 block of West Levi Road. Officers found two victims shot on the scene.

Both victims were transported to hospital. One is expected to be okay, as the other is listed in critical condition.