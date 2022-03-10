Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said.
According to MPD, officers arrived at the Norris Rd. near I-240 October 3 around 9:30 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries.
MPD said a third victim was transferred to Regional One Hospital and remains in critical condition.
MPD was still on the scene Tuesday morning past 6 a.m. MPD said there was a lot of debris left on the street after the accident.
Roads were blocked while MPD worked to clear the scene. There are currently still some delays.