x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two killed and one injured in Monday night accident

MPD was still on the scene Tuesday morning, Oct. 4 around 6 a.m. MPD said there was a lot of debris that was left after the accident.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed and one other was injured in an accident Monday night, Memphis Police Department said. 

According to MPD, officers arrived at the Norris Rd. near I-240 October 3 around 9:30 p.m. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was transferred to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but that victim later died from their injuries.

MPD said a third victim was transferred to Regional One Hospital and remains in critical condition. 

MPD was still on the scene Tuesday morning past 6 a.m. MPD said there was a lot of debris left on the street after the accident. 

Roads were blocked while MPD worked to clear the scene. There are currently still some delays.

RELATED: Two teens caught after Southaven police chase, one hit by car

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle while working in South Memphis

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Memphis man creates city's first fashion association, hoping to make Memphis a go-to city for fashion

Before You Leave, Check This Out