SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed early Friday morning when the truck they were in crashed into a culvert.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Andrew Yarbrough from Collierville has been identified as one of the two victims. The identity of the other victim has not been confirmed yet.

SCSO says the crash happened before 3 a.m. on Raleigh Lagrange near Collierville Arlington.