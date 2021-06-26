Two killed in Friday crash in Cordova involving an off-duty Memphis Police officer

Memphis Police said the officer has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say an officer has been relieved of duty for now after a fatal crash Friday in Cordova.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash about 5:00 p.m. Friday at Walnut Grove and Timber Creek Drive.

Investigators said the driver in a 2019 Dodge Charger was going eastbound “at a high rate of speed” when a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville pulled out of a private drive and the Charger hit it. Police said the Bonneville split into two pieces, causing one piece to hit a third vehicle, a 2018 Ford F-150 stopped in the westbound center turn lane.

Investigators said the off-duty Memphis Police Officer was driving the Charger and was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The driver and the passenger in the Bonneville both died at the scene. They were identified as 19-year-old Travis Parham and 42-year-old Wallace Morris.

In a statement, Memphis Police said: “Due to this crash being a fatal incident involving an off-duty officer, the officer has been routinely relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation."