Two men die in early morning house fire in Whitehaven

The home did not have a working smoke alarm, according to the Memphis Fire Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have died after an early morning house fire in Whitehaven.

Memphis firefighters found two men unresponsive and suffering from smoke inhalation in a bedroom in a home in the 900 block of East Holmes just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday.

Both men were sent to the Regional One Burn Unit where they later died. The identities of the victims have not been released yet. MFD authorities said that the house did not have a working smoke alarm.