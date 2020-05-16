Two men die in early morning house fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have died after an early morning house fire in Whitehaven.
Memphis firefighters found two men unresponsive and suffering from smoke inhalation in a bedroom in a home in the 900 block of East Holmes just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday.
Both men were sent to the Regional One Burn Unit where they later died. The identities of the victims have not been released yet. MFD authorities said that the house did not have a working smoke alarm.
The Memphis Fire Department encourages all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home. Officials say that residents should check their smoke alarms once a month and change the battery when you change your clock forward in the spring and back in the fall.