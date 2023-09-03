Two men injured after shooting on Arbor Creek Trails, MPD says

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were injured in a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 4 p.m. to the 6300 block of Arbor Creek Trails. They found two found victims that were transported to critical condition in Regional One, according to MPD.

There was no suspect information available from MPD as of press time.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.