Two Mid-South universities make U.S. News & World Report national rankings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. News & World Report released its 2022 U.S. News Best Colleges Monday, with two Mid-South universities making the list.

The University of Memphis improved for the fourth straight year for Top Public Schools and third consecutive year for Best National Universities. For the 11th straight year, the University of Mississippi made the list.

The UofM’s 2022 Top Public School ranking increased to #123 from #126 in 2021, #135 in 2020 and was not ranked in 2019, making it the #2-ranked public university in the State of Tennessee

The UofM also gained ground in the Top Performers on Social Mobility category to No. 78 nationally, 20 spots better than last year. The Top Performers on Social Mobility ranking measures, “the extent schools enrolled and graduated students who received federal Pell Grants.”

Per U.S. News & World Report, “Economically disadvantaged students are less likely than others to finish college, even when controlling for other characteristics. But some colleges are more successful than others at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.”

The Undergraduate Nursing program at the UofM is ranked for the first time at #96. Undergraduate Business ranked #143 and Undergraduate Computer Science ranked #224.

The University of Mississippi ranked #67 for "Best Colleges" for 2022, improving 10 spots from its 2021 ranking; tying with fellow SEC institution University of Alabama among public schools on the list.

This is the second highest ranking ever.

"These rankings reinforce our flagship university status, and we are committed to growing our reach and impact in Mississippi and across the country. I credit our incredible students, faculty and staff who work diligently every day to expand our excellence and nurture a positive, spirited, caring environment," Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

UM was also recognized for its tuition value, its support of student military veterans, as well as business and nursing programs, in the rankings.

The U.S. News "Best Value Schools" rankings place a major emphasis on affordability for students who may also qualify for any need-based aid. UM, offers one of the most affordable tuition rates in the country, ranking #31 in this category, its highest ranking ever.

The university's efforts to support veterans was recognized for the first time, ranking #64, landing in the top 75 schools across the country.

Andrew Newby, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and director of UM's Office of Veteran and Military Services, said the ranking is a tremendous honor and is reflective of the university's dedication to serving our nation's veterans when they return home and enroll.

The ranking also honored UM in best undergraduate business programs, ranking #74.

A new ranking for 2022, "Best Undergraduate Nursing Programs," named the Ole Miss program in its top 100 among all institutions, public or private, making it the highest ranked in Mississippi.