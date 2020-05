Officers say all three victims were inside of jeep and two died upon the impact.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — Two Mississippi State students are dead, and another is in critical condition after a fatal single vehicle crash in DeSoto County.

According to DeSoto County authorities the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Getwell between Slocum Road and Crays Creek Road.

The other student was airlifted to the hospital but is expected to be okay.