MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning.

It happened about 7:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of E. Shelby Drive, just east of Elvis Presley Blvd. in Whitehaven.

Investigators said two cars were involved, one of which hit a pole and overturned. Police did not say what caused the crash.

Two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.