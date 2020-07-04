Two people die in house fire caused by space heater

The man and woman were found unresponsive in the home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED: An earlier release from the Memphis Fire Department said the fire was caused by a candle. They have corrected, saying a space heater is to blame.

Memphis Fire investigators say two people died after a fire caused by a space heater.

The fire happened about 8:00 p.m. Monday at a home in the 4200 block of Glenbrook Drive.

Fire officials say it took just under 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. When they searched the home, they found a man and woman unresponsive. The couple was taken to Regional One’s Burn Unit, where they died. Their names and ages have not been released.

One firefighter injured his arm and was taken to Methodist University Hospital.

Investigators say the fire was started by a space heater too close to combustibles in the living room. The fire caused about $25,000 in damage. The Red Cross is helping three other adults from the home.

It has not been determined of the home had a working fire alarm.