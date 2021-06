It happened Thursday afternoon at Park and Getwell at GodBod Fitness & Nutrition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two people were injured when a car struck a pedestrian and a building.

It happened Thursday afternoon at Park and Getwell, not far from Audubon Park. Police said a driver ran into the building housing GodBod Fitness & Nutrition.

Investigators didn’t say what caused the driver to crash, only that one of the people injured was a pedestrian.