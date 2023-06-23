x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two people killed and one injured in Friday morning accident

A pedestrian and one other person died after being involved in an accident at Third and Brooks Ave. Friday, June 23.
Credit: Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed, and one person was injured in a morning accident at the intersection of Third and Brooks Ave. Friday, June 23.

Memphis Policed Department (MPD) responded to an accident at Third and E Brooks Ave. at 3:54 a.m. Friday. 

According to MPD a car hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said. 

Two people were transferred to the hospital. One victim was transported to Methodist South hospital in non-critical condition. The other victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced deceased. 

Investigators is still gathering details about the accident. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Attorney shares impact of trying 5 officers charged in Tyre Nichols death in separate trials

Before You Leave, Check This Out