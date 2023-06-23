Two people killed and one injured in Friday morning accident

A pedestrian and one other person died after being involved in an accident at Third and Brooks Ave. Friday, June 23.

Memphis Policed Department (MPD) responded to an accident at Third and E Brooks Ave. at 3:54 a.m. Friday.

According to MPD a car hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, MPD said.

Two people were transferred to the hospital. One victim was transported to Methodist South hospital in non-critical condition. The other victim was transported to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced deceased.