Two resolutions at Memphis City Council meeting to honor Young Dolph

Two resolutions which honor the late rapper will be presented by Councilman JB Smiley Jr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot and killed nearly three weeks ago, will be honored during Tuesday's Memphis City Council meeting.

Councilman JB Smiley Jr. will present two resolutions: one to honor the late rapper's legacy as a Memphian, icon, and entrepreneur, and the other to name a street in his honor.

“His work speaks for itself," Smiley said. "People listen to his music. People like his music - and more importantly than that, when you look at what he actually did, not what he was rapping about, what he did, he volunteered. He gave back. He supported local businesses. Those are the type of things we’re honoring today.”

The proposed street renaming in Young Dolph's honor would be located at Dunn Avenue and Airways Blvd. in Castalia Heights where the late rapper grew up.

Smiley said he intends for the street sign to celebrate Young Dolph's contributions and to serve as a remembrance for the people of his community of someone who was a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.

“It’s an inspiration for anyone who walks or drives down that street, frequents those communities, that they too can be successful," he said. "They too can pull themselves up by their bootstraps. They do not have to be limited or confined by their social-economic status or where they laid their head out. It’s possible to be great.”

Smiley said both resolutions were developed with consideration of Young Dolph's family members who he said will also be attending the meeting.

If approved by the council, the street sign will be unveiled during a public ceremony on Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m.