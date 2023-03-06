No suspects yet for two separate shootings on Friday night, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings Friday night.

Officers said they responded toward 10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Cherry Road. One man was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

He died later, according to MPD. Preliminary information indicated to police that the suspect was known to this victim, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place at the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive. Police responded around ten minutes before midnight and found four people who had been shot.

Three of these victims were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition, according to MPD. The fourth refused treatment, according to MPD.

Preliminary information indicated to police that there was at least one shooter and that the suspects were driving a black Dodge Charger that was being trailed by a grey Dodge Charger, according to MPD. These suspects drove away, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.