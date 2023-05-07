Two separate Saturday night shootings leave MPD searching for suspects

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings on Saturday night, and they are asking for anyone with more information for either to call CrimeStoppers.

Officers said they responded shortly after 10 a.m. to 3465 Lamar Avenue where they found a man to be dead on the scene. This location is a Marathon gas station.

The suspect drove away in a silver Nissan sedan, according to MPD.

The correct address is 3465 Lamar Avenue. https://t.co/YmgjblJVC3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 7, 2023

MPD said another shooting happened in the 3200 block of Lucibill Road. Officers said they responded at about 10:30 and found two men injured. This location is Expert Electronics store.

One was found to be dead on the scene, and the other was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.