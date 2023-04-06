Two separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday launch investigations, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings between Saturday night and Sunday. One was deadly, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to the 4000 block of Stone Ridge Lane at about 5 p.m. Saturday night. They said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and that he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 3500 block of Marion on Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded shortly after 5 a.m. to find a man who had been shot. He was dead, according to MPD.

A second victim was found "a short time later" at Baptist East with a gunshot wound, according to MPD. This person was in non-critical condition.

This is also an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.