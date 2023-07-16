Two separate shootings each leave a person dead, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two separate shootings on Saturday night that each left a person dead, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said that shortly after 7 p.m. they responded to the 3400 block of Ridgemont Avenue regarding a shooting. They said they found four men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

These men were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. A fifth victim who has multiple gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Methodist North Hospital, according to MPD.

This victim was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to MPD.

Memphis police said that preliminary information showed that two suspects wearing white ski masks are responsible, according to MPD.

These suspects left the scene in a black Dodge Challenger, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 4100 block of Macon Road. Officers said they responded shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a shooting at this location.

They said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips