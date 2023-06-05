Two victims found from the same shooting, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shooting victims are now at Regional One in critical condition, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night to Firestation #17 at 611 National Street regarding a person who found their way there after being shot.
During the same time, officers said they also responded to the 3300 block of Harding Avenue because they heard about a second victim of the same shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips