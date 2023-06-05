Two victims found from the same shooting, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two shooting victims are now at Regional One in critical condition, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night to Firestation #17 at 611 National Street regarding a person who found their way there after being shot.

During the same time, officers said they also responded to the 3300 block of Harding Avenue because they heard about a second victim of the same shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.