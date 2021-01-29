Two years later: family of missing elderly woman increases reward in hopes she will be found

In hopes of finding then 85-year-old Pandora Duckett, her family increased the reward up to $20,000.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The family of an elderly woman that vanished two years ago are still holding out hope. The have raised the reward to find Pandora Duckett to 20-thousand dollars.

Investigators say the then 85-year-old Duckett, who suffers from Alzheimer’s, went to a Valero gas station off of New Allen Road.

A woman told authorities she gave Duckett a ride about two miles away to Rosswood Drive and Duckett hasn’t been seen since.

But her family isn’t giving up.

Kim Duckett / Pandora Duckett's Son:

"I hope this increase lets everyone know that as a family we haven't forgotten. And also for those who don't know the story, hopefully they'll be interested in the story now and inspire those to participate more and get that initial rush of individuals trying to go out and help us find our mom," says Duckett’s son Kim.