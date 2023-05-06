Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols with citywide birthday bash celebrating his 30th birthday

Front St. will be blocked off and turned into a skate park for the celebration, highlighting Nichols' love for skateboarding.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis will remember Tyre Nichols on Monday, June 5 in celebration of what would have been his 30th birthday.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, who serve as legal representation for Nichols' family, will stand in support of Nichols' mother and step-father Rovaughn and Rodney Wells, inviting the community to honor Nichols with a citywide birthday bash at Fourth Bluff Park on N. Front St. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Front St. will be blocked off and turned into a skate park for the celebration, highlighting Nichols' love for skateboarding. There will also be music, poetry games and food trucks available.

For the last six months, the world has watched a mother and father wither through the tragic loss of their son.

Nichols died on January 10 after an encounter with former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean, who were all part of a special taskforce called the SCORPION Unit.

At least an hour of compiled skycam and bodycam footage of the incident that led to Nichol's death was released on January 27. The video showed Nichols being brutally beaten, kicked and assaulted by former police officers.

An autopsy report determined that Nichols died from blunt force injuries to his head. In addition to head injuries, Nichols sustained injuries to the neck, torso, bruises, hemorrhages throughout his body and liver failure, according to the autopsy report.

The five former MPD officers who were involved in the incident were all charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon, and other charges related to the death of Tyre Nichols.

All five officers pleaded not guilty during their first court appearance on Feb. 17.

Haley, Martin, Mills, Smith and Bean were also decertified from the Police Officer Standard Training (POST) Commission, prohibiting them from ever working in law enforcement in the state of Tennessee.

The officers were scheduled to appear in court Monday June 5 on Nichols' birthday, but the court hearings for all five former MPD officers were reset.

Ravaughn and Rodney continue to seek justice for their son, preparing to meet the five former officers charged with Nichols' murder in court for trial.

Attorneys for the family released the following statement ahead of Nichols' birthday celebration: