WATCH LIVE: Rev. Al Sharpton, family of Tyre Nichols continues calls for justice

Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later charged with murder in Nichols' death.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network (NAN) released a statement calling for justice for Tyre Nichols.

"Cops should not be able to hide behind their badges after committing actions like this, safe in the knowledge that the system will protect them from the consequences of a heinous action like this," the statement reads, in part.

Nichols died three days after the traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later charged with murder in Nichols' death.

Rev. Sharpton, along with Nichols' family, is expected to speak during a news conference Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

NAN's full statement can be read below:

"On January 7, police officers in Memphis stopped 29-year-old Tyre Nichols and brutally beat him. He died three days later.

"Five officers involved were subsequently fired and charged, and the department involved disbanded, with a sixth placed on leave. This is a necessary first step in delivering justice for Tyre and his family, although nothing will ever be enough to fill the void that his loss has left.

"But it is not enough. Firing and arrests are not convictions. Cops should not be able to hide behind their badges after committing actions like this, safe in the knowledge that the system will protect them from the consequences of a heinous action like this.

"We will not stop being angry, and – as we have done in the past with George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and others – we will stand by this family until justice is done.

"We are calling for accountability and action in this moment, and an end to the cycle of police brutality."