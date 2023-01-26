Tyre Nichols death investigation update | One former officer involved now represented by criminal defense attorney

Desmond Mills Jr. is now being represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the former Memphis Police officers who was fired for his involvement in the incident that led to Tyre Nichols death has retained an attorney.

Desmond Mills Jr. is now being represented by Criminal Defense Attorney Blake Ballin.

Mills was hired to MPD in March of 2017. He was fired from the department Friday, Jan. 20, as MPD and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations continues to investigate how Nichols' died.

MPD Chief C. J. Davis addressed the city for the first time since Nichols' death late Wednesday night, Jan. 25, stating that there would be more legal actions taken against the five officers involved in the deadly "confrontation" in the coming days.

Nichols was taken off of life support and died on January 10, three days after he was taken to the hospital to receive medical attention following what MPD called a "confrontation" that occurred during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop.

Nichols' family is now represented by Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

Although bodycam footage of the deadly "confrontation" has not been shared to the public, Nichols' family and Crump viewed the bodycam video Monday, Jan. 23.

MPD Chief C. J. Davis also viewed the video, and she said she was ashamed and unhappy with what she saw.

Crump said the video showed Nichols being repeatedly beaten for three minutes straight.

Antonio Romanucci, a Civil Rights Lawyer who is a part of Crump's team, said the officers beat Nichols "like a human piñata".

The legal team requested an independent autopsy, which was completed on January 23.

The autopsy was performed by the same doctors who completed an independent autopsy on George Floyd, who was tragically murdered during an encounter with multiple Minneapolis police officers, after one officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Crump and his team issued a statement sharing details from the independent autopsy.

"On January 23, 2023, our legal team had its own independent autopsy performed on the body of Tyre Nichols by a highly regarded, nationally renowned forensic pathologist. We can state that preliminary findings indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023. Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time."