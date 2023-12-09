Press conferences held as five former MPD officers federally indicted Tyre Nichols' death

“Justice is coming, but we're not all the way there, because at the end of the day, we want a conviction,” a community activist said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple press conferences were held on Monday following the release of a federal indictment for the five former Memphis Police Department officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Attorney Ben Crump held a press conference with Nichols’ family and friends at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

“Unjustified. It was unnecessary and it was unconstitutional,” Crump said.

The four counts for all of the officers are (1) excessive force and failure to intervene, (2) deliberate indifference, (3) conspiracy to witness-tamper and (4) obstruction of justice: witness-tampering.

The first two counts carry a potential sentence of up to life in prison, the other two carry a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Local activists who have been fighting for justice since Nichols' death said this is a step forward, but the job isn’t done yet.

“Justice is coming, but we're not all the way there, because at the end of the day, we want a conviction,” Casio Montez said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland offered his condolences to the family and talked about trust between the community and police officers.

“Officers who violate the civil rights of those they are sworn to protect undermine public safety, which depends on the communities' trust of law enforcement,” AG Garland said.

Elected officials closer to home also spoke on the federal indictment released. Senator Raumesh Akbari sent this statement:

“This moment also serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to ensure justice for all. We are grateful for attorney general Kristen Clarke and the U.S. Department of Justice as well as their efforts to protect the rights of our citizens.”

Other statements on the federal indictment come from the former officers' attorneys.

Mike Stengel, the attorney for former officer Demetrius Haley, said, “The indictment is disappointing, but not surprised. He’ll plead not guilty and defend himself in court.”

Desmond Mills Jr. will also defend himself in court. Tadarrius Bean and Emmitt Martin III will be represented by their current attorneys. Justin Smith’s attorney did not respond.

Community activists are grateful for the local and federal justice steps being taken, but there’s more than one person they’re fighting for.

“Tyre Nichols. Jaylin McKenzie. Gershun Freeman. Jarveon,” Casio Montez said. “My condolences to the family, but we're going to stand up with y’all, and I want the public to know that, and we're going to go where we need to go. We're going to address whoever we need to address because enough is enough.”

The federal indictment is still early in the justice process, but Tyre Nichols' mom is hopeful for justice.