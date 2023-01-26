Shelby County D.A. to hold news conference to update investigation into death of Tyre Nichols

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis promised "full and complete cooperation" from MPD to determine what contributed to Nichols' death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy has set a news conference for 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, for an update on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In a news release, Mulroy said he would be joined by members of the D.A.’s office and the TBI.

Mulroy previously said local and state investigators want to complete as many interviews as possible before releasing video of the incident, as to not harm any future prosecutions.

This all comes as ABC24 learned criminal defense attorney Blake Ballin has been retained by one of the five fired Memphis Police officers, Desmond Mills Jr. Ballin has scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m.

In a social media video posted late Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis called the actions of the five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols "heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.

The officers were fired last week after being found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.” They were identified as Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith.

Chief Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. In addition, she said "a complete and independent review" will be conducted of the department's specialized units, without providing further details.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," said Chief Davis in the video.

As state and federal investigations continue, she promised "full and complete cooperation" from the Memphis Police Department to determine what contributed to Nichols' death three days after his Jan. 7 arrest.

Video footage of the arrest has been shown to Nichols' family, but has not been made public, though local officials have pledged to release it this week or next week.

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Nichols' family, said police video the family viewed Monday showed Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. Antonio Romanucci, a Civil Rights Lawyer who is a part of Crump's team, said the officers beat Nichols "like a human piñata.”

Relatives have accused the police of causing Nichols to have a heart attack and kidney failure. Authorities have only said Nichols experienced a medical emergency.

The Crump legal team requested an independent autopsy, and said preliminary findings “indicate Tyre suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating, and that his observed injuries are consistent with what the family and attorneys witnessed on the video of his fatal encounter with police on January 7, 2023. Further details and findings from this independent report will be disclosed at another time."

Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are set for Feb. 1, 2023, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, with Rev. Al Sharpton set to deliver the eulogy, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN).