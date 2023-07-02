Attorneys file 'Urgent Appeal' with United Nations on behalf of Tyre Nichols' family

According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Attorneys representing the family of Tyre Nichols have joined with international legal counsel to file an ‘Urgent Appeal’ with the United Nations.

According to a news release from Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, the appeal requests “urgent action regarding the torture and extrajudicial killing of Tyre Nichols.”

In a statement, the attorneys said, “Today, we filed an Urgent Appeal before the United Nations asking it to condemn the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, to demand transparency from the police department, and to demand that Officer Preston Hemphill and all officers that participated in the incident are criminally charged. The video evidence shows that all who were involved in Tyre’s death committed reprehensible acts that require international condemnation.”

Five MPD officers have been fired and face criminal charges – including second-degree murder, kidnapping, and official misconduct. A sixth officer was also fired for policy violations but has not been charged. The City of Memphis said 7 additional officers could face administrative discipline.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has called for an outside review of the Memphis Police Department amid the investigation into Nichols’ death.