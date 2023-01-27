WATCH LIVE: Family of Tyre Nichols holds news conference ahead of release of video

The Shelby County District Attorney General said the video was expected to be released after 6 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci are holding a news conference Friday morning, hours before the expected release of video of the confrontation that led to Nichols’ death.

The Shelby County District Attorney General said the video was expected to be released after 6 p.m. Friday.

In a statement Thursday following news of the indictment of the five officers involved in the arrest on charges of second-degree murder, kidnapping, and more, they said, "The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre. This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop. This tragedy meets the absolute definition of a needless and unnecessary death. Tyre’s loved ones’ lives were forever changed when he was beaten to death, and we will keep saying his name until justice is served.”

Crump, and RowVaughn and Rodney Wells appeared on Good Morning America earlier Friday morning regarding the case. Crump spoke of the quick action to charge the officers, saying, "This is now the blueprint for America - that it [justice] can be that swift.”

RowVaughn Wells said she feels sorry for the five officers because they brought shame on their families and the Black community. She also spoke of her son, who she said had Crohn’s disease, and said she suddenly felt a pain in her stomach at the same time the officers were beating Nichols. She also said at one point, an MPD officer told her she couldn’t visit her son in the hospital, but learned on the phone with Nichols’ doctor that she could. Rodney Wells made calls for more police training.