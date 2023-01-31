Tyre Nichols' funeral: What to know

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are set for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.
Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton, who is set to deliver the eulogy, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN).
Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols' family, is set to deliver a call to action.
The vice president released a statement on her social media channels shortly after the video release from the Jan. 7 traffic stop, saying Nichols should have been able to go home that night.
President Joe Biden made his own remarks, saying he was "outraged and deeply pained" to see the video.
The funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the church, located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd.
Nichols died three days after the traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later charged with murder in Nichols' death.
Word of the funeral comes after Rev. Sharpton issued a statement demanding “swift charges” for the officers involved.
Nichols' step-father, Rodney Wells, spoke at a vigil on Monday.
"This is very difficult. Losing a son is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Wells said. "To stand up here every day and try to put on this face is difficult, but we have to do it."
The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning.
The Mighty Lights will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, which organizers said was Nichol’s favorite sports team. They said the lights on the Big River Crossing and the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge will be lit up beginning at sundown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.