Tyre Nichols' funeral: What to know

The funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, located at 70 N Bellevue Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services for Tyre Nichols are set for Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m., at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Several high-profile people are expected to attend the service, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton, who is set to deliver the eulogy, according to Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN).

Attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Nichols' family, is set to deliver a call to action.

The vice president released a statement on her social media channels shortly after the video release from the Jan. 7 traffic stop, saying Nichols should have been able to go home that night.

Tyre Nichols should have made it home to his family. Yet tonight, once again, America mourns a life brutally cut short at the hands of those sworn to protect and serve.



I join President Biden in his call for accountability and transparency. Read my full statement. pic.twitter.com/3c2Aq3M3Xu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 28, 2023

President Joe Biden made his own remarks, saying he was "outraged and deeply pained" to see the video.

Nichols died three days after the traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Five Memphis Police officers were fired and later charged with murder in Nichols' death.

Word of the funeral comes after Rev. Sharpton issued a statement demanding “swift charges” for the officers involved.

Nichols' step-father, Rodney Wells, spoke at a vigil on Monday.

"This is very difficult. Losing a son is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Wells said. "To stand up here every day and try to put on this face is difficult, but we have to do it."

The Memphis bridges over the Mississippi River will light up to honor the memory of Tyre Nichols Wednesday evening, following his funeral services that morning.