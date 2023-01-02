Tyre Nichols funeral program | Full schedule of services, speaker list

The schedule for the services is extensive and features several speakers, readings and musical selections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols will be remembered Wednesday afternoon with funeral services for the 29-year-old father, whose police beating death has sparked a national outcry and renewed calls for foundational changes in American policing practices.

The services are expected to draw attention from around the country and world, with figures including Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Al Sharpton among those slated to attend.

The funeral, originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, has been delayed to 1 p.m. amid inclement weather and travel delays.

Below, find the program's full layout for the services, and see the bottom of the article for the program itself:

Tyre Nichols funeral program, schedule for services

Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner will serve as senior pastor and officiant. Rev. Al Sharpton, the president of National Action Network, will serve as eulogist.