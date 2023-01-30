Several Mid-South police departments condemn actions of former MPD officers in death of Tyre Nichols

Protesters have said the fight for justice may currently be focused on Memphis Police but it shouldn't end there.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several law enforcement agencies have condemned the actions of five former Memphis police officers following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.

In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote in part, "What we witnessed in this video was simply the lack of basic humanity, something we are all taught as a child."

Meanwhile, Collierville Police called Nichols' death "inexcusable," and Covington Police wrote, "The intentional and brutal death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers and the subsequent failure to render aid is shocking, reprehensible, inhumane and indefensible."

West Memphis Police Chief Robbin Campbell Jr. addressed the community by writing his department is "outraged at the actions of the Memphis police officers who betrayed your trust and tarnished the reputation of every law enforcement officer in this country."

Their full statements can be found on Facebook.

Over the weekend, protesters in Memphis continuously called for police reform and accountability.

Debricka Peete, a Memphis native who joined a demonstration Saturday afternoon at I Am A Man Plaza, sent a message to the Nichols family: “We will fight for justice. Even though we don't know you, my heart goes out to you. So whatever we have to do, put pressure on whoever, that's what we're going to do.”