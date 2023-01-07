A look back at Tyre Nichols' beating case one month later

Example video title will go here for this video

The 29-year-old died just three days following the brutal attack on Jan. 7, 2023.

Here's a look back at the events that led up to their son's death, and the aftermath.

And now - exactly one month since then - the Wells are expected to attend President Joe Biden's State of The Union address in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

His life ended a few days later. The nation soon learned his name; Nichols' case catapulted into the spotlight, highlighting use of force and police accountability concerns that plague many law enforcement agencies.

That will be a day RowVaughn and Rodney Wells will never forget. Just blocks away from their home, their son, Tyre Nichols , was brutally beaten during a traffic stop in Memphis.

The traffic stop :

Memphis Police claimed there was a "confrontation" and the man - who was later identified as Nichols -- ran away from the scene. As MPD tried to take him into custody, they claimed another "confrontation" happened but Nichols was eventually taken into custody.

"Afterward, the suspect complained of having a shortness of breath, at which time an ambulance was called to the scene," an MPD tweet said about the traffic stop. Police said Nichols was taken to Saint Francis Hospital.

While the tweet didn't mention the actual beating, police said "due to the suspect's condition, the District Attorney General Office was contacted" and the TBI would be handling the investigation.