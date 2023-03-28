Tyre Nichols skatepark naming approved by Sacramento city council

Sacramento City Councilmembers voted unanimously Tuesday to approve naming the skatepark at Regency Community Park after Sacramento native Tyre Nichols.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento skatepark is set to be named after Tyre Nichols after city officials voted unanimously to honor the late skateboarder who was killed by former Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.

City Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said they're excited to partner with the Skate Park Project to upgrade the Regency Community Park skatepark.

The Tyre Nichols Skate Park Improvements Project will be funded with $20,000 from park impact fees collected by the Department of Youth, Parks, and Community Enrichment.

According to city officials, Nichols will also be honored with a plaque bearing his name because he was a known skater and creative in Sacramento prior to his death.

