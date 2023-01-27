Protesters shut down Interstate 55 after Tyre Nichols video released

The protesters took to the streets shortly after the video was released. Watch the latest here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters have shut down parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis after video was released showing the police beating of Tyre Nichols.

The City of Memphis released several videos Friday evening showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols. He died three days later. He was 29.

The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at the latest instance of police brutality in the U.S.

A crowd had originally gathered at Martyr's Park, but the gates were closed there.

Shortly after the video's release at 6 p.m., the crowd took to I-55 in downtown Memphis and appeared to be headed towards the Mississippi River Bridge.

Westbound traffic appeared to be stopped as protesters moved down the highway.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Refresh for the latest updates.