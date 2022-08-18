Tyson Foods donating 160,000 meals to Mid-South Food Bank

The truckload of poultry protein products will be distributed between Mid-South food Bank’s food partners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyson Foods is donating 160,000 meals to Mid-South Food Bank Thursday, August 18 at GW Henderson Recreation Center at 9 a.m. in efforts to help Northwest Mississippi provide healthy food options for its community, relieving residents of food insecurity.

According to Tyson Foods, Mississippi has the highest food insecurity rate in the nation, leading at 18.7%. With such a high rate, many Mississippi residents struggle with having enough food and lack healthy food options.

The truckload of poultry protein products will be distributed between Mid-South food Bank’s food partners. Daily meals will be available to several Mississippi residents in various cities.

Meals will be distributed to the following Mid-South Food Bank partners.

• Lampton Street Church of Christ, Mound Bayou, MS

• MS. Delta Council Food Pantry, Clarksdale, MS

• Armstead Chapel Food Pantry, Coahoma, MS

• Silver Cloud M.B. Church Food Pantry, Coahoma, MS

• New Rehoboth COGIC Food Pantry, Clarksdale, MS

• Charleston Food Pantry, Charleston, MS

• St. James Temple Food Pantry, Clarksdale, MS

• Boss Lady Crisis Food Distribution, Cleveland, MS

• Friendship Baptist Church Food Pantry

• Quitman County Food Pantry

• We 2gether Creating Change Pantry



Congressman Bennie Thompson said he will be present to help distribute food items.

. "I am pleased that Tyson Foods, Inc. is assisting in the fight against hunger in Mississippi. Statewide our food insecurity rate is frightening. I am thankful for Tyson's service and encourage other organizations to follow their lead."