U.S. Marshals capture Dyer County escapee

U.S. Marshals say Bolden was taken into custody without incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have captured a man that escaped from the Dyer County Jail last month.

According to authorities Michael Bolden was arrested in Rock Island, Illinois, Friday night.

Bolden, along with two other inmates Antoine Thomas and JaShawn Branch, escaped the Dyer County Jail after overpowering and injuring a correctional officer and took off through a wire fence on August 30.

Deputies arrested Branch hours later as he was trying to enter a home. Thomas was arrested in Dyersburg, Tennessee, by the Dyer County Sheriff, and the Gulf Coast Task Force August 31.

Bolden was being held for failure to appear in court on charges of possession with intent to distribute.