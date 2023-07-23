UCAN of Memphis turns pain into purpose with anti-bullying conference

The "Dare to Dream Youth Conference" was inspired by non-profit UCAN of Memphis' founder's own story of losing her brother.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Putting a stop to teen-bullying was the focus of a youth conference that took place in the Bluff City on Saturday.

One woman's focus on the issue all started after experiencing a tragic loss herself.

Leshundra Robinson and her non-profit "UCAN of Memphis" after losing her brother from suicide eight years ago.

UCAN hosted their eighth annual "Dare to Dream" youth conference primarily for parents and children dealing with bullying. The topics included conflict resolution, self discovery, and personal growth.

Robinson said her brother, Dr. Norman Paul Nolan II, was the inspiration behind this event.

"He decided to take upon his own life, but he left me a note stating that he wanted to make sure that inform other people to get help and that's what I'm doing," Robinson said. "We're giving them the resources that the students and the parents need in order for them to get the help that they need."