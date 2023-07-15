Gun violence the subject of 'Unity Walk' held at Westwood Community Center

The president of non-profit "Ride of Tears" as well as district attorney Steve Mulroy participated in an event organized to tackle gun violence.

A group of anti-gun violence organizations hosted a "Unity Walk" to raise awareness at the Westwood Community Center in Memphis on Saturday.

The event was part of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission's "Safe Community Action Plan," which primarily tackles gun violence.

People who loss loved ones to gun violence were asked to bring a photo in honor of who they lost.

Kenny Lee, the vice president of non-profit "Ride of Tears" said he is fed up with the vicious cycle of gun violence. Ride of Tears specifically supports families who have lost young members to this violence.

"If we would listen to our young people, then change could happen, but our young people have to be willing to have an open mind and heart to say let me listen to somebody," Lee said.

Selby county district attorney Steve Mulroy was also in attendance and said there needs to be changes within the law to help curve crime.