University of Memphis announces forum to unveil new domestic violence strategic plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The challenge of domestic violence is the focus of a strategic plan from the University of Memphis. The plan is set to be unveiled at a public forum on Tuesday.

The U of M Public Safety Institute will unveil the plan at the Holiday Inn University on 3700 Central Avenue. The forum is said to begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at noon.

Speakers are said to include director of the Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program Jennifer Brinkman, Shelby County Sheriff and Memphis mayoral candidate Floyd Bonner, Memphis police assistant chief Shawn Jones, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, Domestic violence court judge Greg Gilbert and U of M women's basketball player Maddie Griggs.