University of Memphis recognizes Class of 2020 with online commencement ceremony

The graduating Class of 2020 was also recognized with a drive-thru celebration earlier this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis celebrated nearly 700 graduates in an online commencement ceremony Saturday.

While the in-person ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university still wanted to recognize the Class of 2020 for their hard work during the health crisis.

Student Government Association President Desiree’ Dyson reminded her fellow peers during the ceremony, “Remember to be the change you see in the world.”