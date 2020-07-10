University of Memphis will begin cutting staff after $50M in losses due to COVID-19

Reductions in on-campus students has hit "self-sustaining services" such as Tiger Copy and the on-campus Holiday Inn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis will begin cutting staff and reducing pay for administrators due to the reduction in on-campus students during the spring and fall semesters that contributed to more than $50 million in losses.

According to a letter sent out by UofM President, Dr. M. David Rudd: "Auxiliary service units"— such as housing, parking, and the on-campus Holiday Inn— are "moving forward with limited staffing reductions...in order to balance our budget as required by the State of Tennessee".

The colleges, academic, and research departments will not be affected by any of the proposed cuts.

The core leadership team members at UofM are taking a 10% pay cut until June of next year. Dr. Rudd will be taking a 20% pay cut.

The announcement came after operational cuts and staffing reductions have already hit the athletic department in late September.