University of Tennessee to hold its Spring 2021 Commencement at Neyland Stadium in May

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chancellor Donde Plowman announced on Friday that the University of Tennessee will hold its Spring 2021 Commencement at Neyland Stadium in May.

The commencement will take place on May 7, 8, and 9. This is the first time commencement ceremonies will be held at Neyland Stadium, UT officials said.

Graduates will be seated on the field and guests will be seated in the stands.

According to Chancellor Plowman, the commencement will have five services, including one service for graduate and professional students.

UT officials said that each college has been assigned to a ceremony. Each ceremony is limited to 1,000 graduates. A waiting list will open if a ceremony reaches maximum capacity.

Graduates from 2020 and from spring and summer 2021 will participate together while graduates who walked in the November 2020 ceremonies are not eligible to participate. Participation in commencement is not required to graduate.

The service for graduate and professional students will include hooding for doctoral and professional graduates. Master’s-level graduates will arrive wearing their hood while doctoral and professional graduates will carry their hood.

Everyone will be required to wear a face covering, stay socially distanced, and follow additional safety precautions.

Our upcoming graduates have worked so hard throughout their journey at @UTKnoxville. We can't wait to celebrate their commencement in May. I'm thrilled to share some details about this spring's ceremonies for our graduates. pic.twitter.com/hlyvvwSyDz — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) February 26, 2021

Each participating graduate will receive a total of four tickets for their guests.

UT officials said that additional tickets will be made available only if maximum capacity is not reached. All seating will be randomly assigned and cannot be moved once tickets have been issued in late April.

The mobile tickets will be delivered to graduates through their UT email accounts.

All eligible graduates received an email with instructions on how to register.

Registration for 2021 graduates opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3. Registration for 2020 graduates opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. Graduates must register by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.