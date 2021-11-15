University of Tennessee to lift mask mandate immediately

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In statement released online Monday evening, UT president Randy Boyd said that UT Systems would be lifting their mask mandate immediately.
"On Friday evening, Governor Bill Lee signed SB9014/HB9077, which precludes state entities from having mask or vaccine mandates unless exempted from the law by the State Comptroller when federal funding is at risk," Boyd writes. "Accordingly, we are lifting mask requirements across the UT System effective immediately."
This comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an omnibus bill from the General Assembly's COVID-19 special session last Friday. Part of the bill would focus on loosening COVID-19 restrictions.
In the same press release, Boyd writes that UT has also applied for exemptions for its employees for its federal contracts: "The University of Tennessee System has applied for an exemption to allow each campus and institute the flexibility necessary to implement the requirements of the federal executive order as required by certain federal contracts with UT campuses and institutes."