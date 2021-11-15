University of Tennessee to lift mask mandate immediately

In a press release, UT president Randy Boyd said the university would lift its mask requirements across UT Systems.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In statement released online Monday evening, UT president Randy Boyd said that UT Systems would be lifting their mask mandate immediately.

"On Friday evening, Governor Bill Lee signed SB9014/HB9077, which precludes state entities from having mask or vaccine mandates unless exempted from the law by the State Comptroller when federal funding is at risk," Boyd writes. "Accordingly, we are lifting mask requirements across the UT System effective immediately."

This comes after Gov. Bill Lee signed an omnibus bill from the General Assembly's COVID-19 special session last Friday. Part of the bill would focus on loosening COVID-19 restrictions.