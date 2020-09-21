UofM and Memphis Zoo partner to continue the Tiger tradition for football games

The University of Memphis will sponsor TOM IV at the Memphis Zoo.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and the Memphis Zoo have announced a partnership to continue the Tiger tradition at Memphis football games.

Although the passing of TOM III has ended an era of having a live Tiger mascot at football games, the University and the Memphis Zoo and entered into an agreement that all future TOMs will live at the zoo.

The UofM will sponsor TOM IV at the Memphis Zoo, along with the creation of a TOM IV webpage and live webcam from the zoo habitat. At tome point, TOM IV will be featured at Tiger games on the Liberty Bowl videoboard.