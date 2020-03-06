UofM Basketball Assistant Coach Mike Miller leaving Tigers staff

Mike Miller says he's leaving Memphis basketball to focus on family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Miller, former NBA player, who has spent the last two seasons on Penny Hardaway's staff at the University of Memphis, announced Wednesday he is leaving the Tigers' staff to focus on his family.

Miller was hired in 2018 when Hardaway took over for Tubby Smith.

"The past two years have been amazing, and I have so many people to thank: Coach Hardaway for believing in me, all our players for their commitment, the University of Memphis and its incredible fans, my wonderful wife and kids, and the entire city of Memphis for everything you have done for me and my family. All of you made this opportunity possible for me, and I'm truly grateful," Miller tweeted.

"As much as I've loved this job and had a blast being part of the special program Coach is building, the past few months have made me realize that it's time for me to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next. I will find a way to stay in basketball and continue to make an impact on this city that I love so much!"