UPS looks to hire about 600 seasonal employees in the Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPS plans to hire about 600 seasonal employees in the Memphis area ahead of the holiday rush, the company announced Wednesday.

Its application process now takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. Nearly 80 percent of seasonal positions don't require an interview, the company said.

UPS said that there will be job openings for full- and part-time seasonal positions, primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes seasonal jobs as positions that can lead to year-round employment. In recent years, according to UPS, roughly 35% of people hired for seasonal package-handling jobs land permanent positions.

Seasonal drivers with UPS start at $21 per hour, with tractor-trailer drivers making as much as $35 per hour. Package handler starting wages can range from $15 – $21 per hour.

Applicants should apply at upsjobs.com. If you are a UPS employee, you can refer friends and family for UPS jobs at ups.loop.jobs.