UPS to hire up to 50,000 at ‘UPS Brown Friday’ hiring events nationwide; including Memphis

One-day hiring blitz on October 30 is part of UPS’ larger effort to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees.

You know all about Black Friday and Cyber Monday … but, have you heard of UPS Brown Friday?

If you’re looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, Friday, October 30, UPS Brown Friday is the day to circle on your calendar.

UPS holds its annual one-day hiring blitz with nearly 250 hiring fairs across the country, including one here in Memphis.

The local event/events will be held virtually, with applicants checking into a virtual lobby then doing online interviews with UPS Human Resources representatives.

The company plans to sign up at least 50,000 new employees across the country on that day, and will be making job offers on the spot.

In Memphis, UPS is still hiring for more than 400 positions, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers. Seasonal positions at UPS are frequently a foot in the door to a full-time position. 37% of UPS seasonal workers last year came back to a permanent job after the holidays. About 123,000 UPS employees – nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce – started in seasonal positions.

To learn more about virtual and in-person hiring fairs, click here.

To register for Memphis hiring events, click here.