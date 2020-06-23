x
If you are working remotely, do you like it?

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom looks at the results of a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Working remotely. Many of you are still doing it.

That's why a new U.S. Census Bureau report caught my eye which asked employees and the companies they work for, do they like it?

 For workers, a whopping 98% said they'd like to do it for some if not the rest of their careers.

The most popular reasons?

  • Flexible schedule (32%)
  • Working from any location (26%)
  • No commute time (21%)
  • More time with family (11%)

What they didn't like?

  • It's harder to unplug after work (22%)
  • Feeling lonely (19%)
  • Collaborating or communicating with co-workers (17%)
  • Distractions at home (10%)

For managers, they worry most about:

  • Reduced employee focus (82%)
  • Less productivity (82%)
  • Reduced team cohesiveness (75%)
  • Maintaining the company culture (70%)
  • Employees overworking (65%)
America Counts: Stories Behind the Numbers
The United States Census Bureau

