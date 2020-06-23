If you are working remotely, do you like it?

Local 24 News anchor Richard Ransom looks at the results of a survey by the U.S. Census Bureau in his Ransom Note.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Working remotely. Many of you are still doing it.

That's why a new U.S. Census Bureau report caught my eye which asked employees and the companies they work for, do they like it?

For workers, a whopping 98% said they'd like to do it for some if not the rest of their careers.

The most popular reasons?

Flexible schedule (32%)

Working from any location (26%)

No commute time (21%)

More time with family (11%)

What they didn't like?

It's harder to unplug after work (22%)

Feeling lonely (19%)

Collaborating or communicating with co-workers (17%)

Distractions at home (10%)

For managers, they worry most about:

Reduced employee focus (82%)

Less productivity (82%)

Reduced team cohesiveness (75%)

Maintaining the company culture (70%)

Employees overworking (65%)