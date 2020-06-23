If you are working remotely, do you like it?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Working remotely. Many of you are still doing it.
That's why a new U.S. Census Bureau report caught my eye which asked employees and the companies they work for, do they like it?
For workers, a whopping 98% said they'd like to do it for some if not the rest of their careers.
The most popular reasons?
- Flexible schedule (32%)
- Working from any location (26%)
- No commute time (21%)
- More time with family (11%)
What they didn't like?
- It's harder to unplug after work (22%)
- Feeling lonely (19%)
- Collaborating or communicating with co-workers (17%)
- Distractions at home (10%)
For managers, they worry most about:
- Reduced employee focus (82%)
- Less productivity (82%)
- Reduced team cohesiveness (75%)
- Maintaining the company culture (70%)
- Employees overworking (65%)
