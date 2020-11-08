U.S. Census workers begin going door-to-door in Memphis, Mid-South

For homes that haven't responded to the 2020 census, they can expect a knock from a census worker.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S. Census is beginning a national effort Tuesday to close the gap in response rates by going door-to-door to homes that have not responded.

Currently, the estimated response rate for the country is just above 63%.

“We know that we are essentially on track right now for the number of responses that we expected to have at this point and we expect with now with census takers, once they visit residents, we will get a full count of our communities," June Iljana, a media specialist with the U.S. Census, said.

It's estimated that 38% of Tennesseans haven't responded yet with a 62% complete rate. Mississippi and Arkansas both hover around 58%.

"That leaves a lot of people unaccounted so far and we have to get census workers to go to those residents to collect the information because any under count results in lost revenue for our cities and for our counties and for the state of Tennessee so it’s important that we make sure that every single person is counted," Iljana said.

To do that, Iljana said door-to-door efforts have to begin even during a pandemic.

Census takers across the country will now start going to homes to get responses from people who haven’t yet filled it yet. We’re live with the details and precautions on #GoodDayMemphis — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) August 11, 2020

Iljana said census workers have been trained on how to stay safe and keep residents safe. They'll wear masks, sometimes gloves and after knocking will back up at least six feet to communicate with residents.

The census workers will have a government issued ID and a census bag they're carrying. The results will be entered by the census worker using a computer or tablet.

In Memphis, census workers got a head start on door-to-door efforts by starting on Monday.

“I encourage everyone to cooperate with a census taker when they come to the door because there is no risk to you in responding to the census and in fact it can only help your family and your community," Iljana said.

Accounting for the population has big implications for each community.

The Memphis Chamber of Business recently put out that in 2010, Shelby County had between .3 – 1.5%. That number seems small but the chamber said it resulted in losing between $2-$8 million dollars a year and a seat in the Tennessee General Assembly.

Joint Statement from the Census Bureau and Centers for Disease Control on Conducting #2020Census Non-Response Follow-Up Interviews. https://t.co/0sb1zGKFnI — U.S. Census Bureau (@uscensusbureau) August 10, 2020

Census takers now have less time to gather the results.

Recently, the Trump administration rolled back the October 31st deadline up to September 30th after the deadline was extended earlier this year because of the coronavirus.

“The fact that we have shortened time frame to complete collecting information for the census means that we really need the participation of the public to number one respond on their own if at all possible," Iljana said.

Iljana said the census is currently working to hire more workers to cover more ground in a shorter amount of time.

Census experts fear the shortened time period of door-to-door visits could result in an under count of Black and Latino communities.