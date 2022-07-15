x
New U.S. citizens sworn in at Memphis library for first time since start of pandemic

The Benjamin Hooks Central Library hosted two ceremonies Friday, the first to happen since the start of the pandemic.
Credit: City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 150 people can now call themselves U.S. citizens after their naturalization ceremony Friday in Shelby County.

The Benjamin Hooks Central Library hosted two ceremonies, the first to happen since the start of the pandemic. More than 35 countries were represented in the ceremonies, including Cambodia, India, and South Africa.

“It’s been a long journey. I been here since 1996. I came here on a student visa, and it’s the land of opportunities. It’s just a very fulfilling moment for me right now,” said Riyaz Pirani, a new U.S. citizen from India.

Naturalization ceremonies include taking an Oath of Allegiance and receiving a certificate of naturalization.

To learn more about naturalization, go to https://www.uscis.gov/n-400.

